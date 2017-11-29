Rangers' Nick Holden: Late turnover leads to winning goal against
Holden finished with a minus-2 rating in 19:45 of ice time during Tuesday's 5-4 loss to the Panthers.
Holden was directly responsible for Florida's game-winning goal with 1:09 remaining, turning the puck over in the defensive zone before screening his own goaltender on his ensuing block attempt. Coach Alain Vigneault's job appears to be safe now that New York's turned things around after a slow start, but his puzzling insistence on deploying Holden in key late-game situations could get Vigneault back on the hot seat given the defenseman's underwhelming track record.
