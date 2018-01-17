Holden's point drought reached five games in Tuesday's 5-1 win over the Flyers.

Holden had the best offensive season of his career with 11 goals and 34 points in 80 games last year, but his scoring has dropped off sharply in his second campaign on Broadway. Through 40 appearances this time around, Holden has put up just three goals and eight points. At least being paired with two-way stud Ryan McDonagh for most of the season has allowed Holden to maintain a solid plus-6 rating.