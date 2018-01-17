Rangers' Nick Holden: Offense way down from last season
Holden's point drought reached five games in Tuesday's 5-1 win over the Flyers.
Holden had the best offensive season of his career with 11 goals and 34 points in 80 games last year, but his scoring has dropped off sharply in his second campaign on Broadway. Through 40 appearances this time around, Holden has put up just three goals and eight points. At least being paired with two-way stud Ryan McDonagh for most of the season has allowed Holden to maintain a solid plus-6 rating.
More News
-
Rangers' Nick Holden: Chips in rare multi-point effort•
-
Rangers' Nick Holden: Late turnover leads to winning goal against•
-
Rangers' Nick Holden: Shaking off slow start•
-
Rangers' Nick Holden: All but ruled out again Saturday•
-
Rangers' Nick Holden: Protected in expansion draft•
-
Rangers' Nick Holden: Opens scoring in Game 4•
-
Draft Prep: Blue Line (Defensemen) Tiers
Defensemen aren't Fantasy Hockey afterthoughts anymore. Here is how we rank them for 2017-...
-
Sleepers: Fiala, Jokinen have upside
You need to hit on some late-round picks to succeed in Fantasy, so here are a few to target...
-
Matthews leads Leafs' power play
Learn how to take advantage of the power play with our rundown of the best units in the le...
-
Goaltender Tiers: Trio on top
There aren't enough top-tier goaltenders to go around in Fantasy, so it makes sense to have...
-
Ovechkin still among elite at F?
Forwards are the backbone of any Fantasy roster, and we've got the best of the bunch ranked...
-
Positional battles: Start in Vegas
Where should Fantasy owners look for value? Often times they come from the victors in these...