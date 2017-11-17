Holden has garnered just two points through the opening month and a half of the 2017-18 campaign, however, both have come in the last five games.

After starting out the year as a healthy scratch periodically, Holden appears to have cemented himself on the Rangers' blue line, as he is registering 19:25 of ice time in his previous six outing -- during which he scored both of his points -- which is over two minutes more than his season average (17:05). After setting career highs in both goals and assists in 2016-17, the defenseman will look to repeat those numbers this year as well.