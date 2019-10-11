Gross picked up a pair of assists in OHL Oshawa's 5-4 victory over North Bay on Thursday.

Gross now has eight points in his first eight games this season. He also posted a hat trick last week. This sudden offensive explosion has been entirely unexpected considering the stay-at-home Swiss defender posted a grand total of seven goals and 34 points in 114 games over the prior two seasons combined. Gross, who was a fourth-rounder in 2018 and is currently unsigned by the Rangers, is making a play for an entry-level deal.