Aube-Kubel was traded to the Rangers from the Sabres on Friday in exchange for Erik Brannstrom, Lance Lysowski of The Buffalo News reports.
Aube-Kubel has been in the minors since late January and will likely remain in the AHL following Friday's trade that swaps depth pieces for each organization. He made 19 appearances for Buffalo earlier this year and logged a goal, an assist, 33 hits and 17 PIM while averaging 9:32 of ice time.
