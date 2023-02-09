Mikkola, along with Vladimir Tarasenko, was traded to the Rangers on Thursday from the Blues with Sammy Blais, Hunter Skinner and conditional picks in 2023 and 2024 going the other way.

Considering Mikkola has just four goals in 139 games for the Blues over his four-year NHL career, the Rangers certainly aren't bringing him in to produce offensively. Still, the 26-year-old defenseman should immediately jump into a top-4 pairing, especially after Libor Hajek was placed on waivers to clear a spot on the blue line. While fantasy players are unlikely to be directly impacted by this move, it could mean reduced save totals for the Rangers' netminders with Mikkola averaging 1.36 blocks per game this season.