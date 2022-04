The Rangers recalled Lundkvist, Tim Gettinger, Lauri Pajuniemi, Zac Jones, Jarred Tinordi, Matthew Robertson and Keith Kinkaid from AHL Hartford on Saturday, Colin Stephenson of Newsday reports.

All of these players will join the big club for its playoff run. Lundkvist has picked up four points and a plus-4 rating through 25 NHL appearances this season.