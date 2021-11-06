Lundkvist picked up an assist and went plus-2 in Friday's 6-5 overtime loss to the Oilers.

Lundkvist set up Filip Chytil for the opening goal Friday. The 21-year-old Lundkvist hasn't secured an everyday role in the lineup yet, playing in eight of the Rangers' 11 contests. He's collected assists in each of his last two games, adding six shots on net, seven blocked shots and an even plus-minus rating while seeing sheltered minutes on the third pairing.