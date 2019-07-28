Lundkvist suffered a lower-body injury in Sweden's 2019 World Junior Summer Showcase game against the United States on Saturday, Corey Pronman of The Athletic reports.

There was no immediate word on the severity of the injury. Even if the issue is deemed to be minor, Lundkvist will almost certainly be shut down for the remainder of the brief summer tournament. The 28th overall selection in the 2018 draft, Lundkvist will return to his native Sweden to play for Lulea this season. There's a chance he could cross the pond in the spring of 2020.