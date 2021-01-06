Lundkvist isn't participating in Rangers training camp.

Lundkvist signed a one-year extension with his SHL club in June, so he was never going to be an option for the Blue Shirts in 2020-21, so it isn't exactly surprising that he was left off the team's training camp roster. The 2018 first-round pick has been fantastic for Lulea HF in Sweden this year, racking up seven goals and 17 points while posting a plus-3 rating in 27 contests. He'll be in the running for a spot on the Rangers' roster in 2021-22.