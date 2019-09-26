Lundkvist (lower body) has registered three assists in his first four games of the year with Lulea HF.

Lundkvist picked up a lower-body injury during the Rangers' summer prospect tournament, but that doesn't appear to have slowed him down. Considering the 19-year-old notched just 10 points in 41 games last year, it seems that he may have begun developing his offensive game, which will only improve his chances of making the move to North America next year.