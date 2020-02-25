Rangers' Nils Lundkvist: Sets new U-20 SHL scoring record
Lundkvist recently became the first under-20 defenseman in Swedish Hockey League history to tally 25 or more points in a single season.
Lundkvist has posted six goals and 25 points in 36 games for Lulea this season. Viewed as a fringe first-round prospect when the Rangers selected him No. 28 overall in 2018, Lundkvist's offensive game has grown by leaps and bounds over the past year-plus worth of action. Lundkvist is yet to sign his entry-level deal with New York, but that formality should be completed at some point this coming spring. Expect Lundkvist to challenge for a roster spot with the Rangers in the fall of 2020.
