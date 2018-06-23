Rangers' Nils Lundkvist: Undersized blueliner picked 28th

Lundqvist was drafted 28th overall by the Rangers at the 2018 NHL Entry Draft on Friday.

Lundqvist is another undersized, right-shot blueliner with mobility and great vision. He was called up to Sweden's top league in the middle of the season and wowed scouts. There, Lundqvist was given a top-four role and even earned power-play time. He's a long way from the NHL, but he clearly has some offensive upside.