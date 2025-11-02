Laba scored a goal in Saturday's 3-2 overtime win over the Kraken.

Laba was promoted to the second line and saw 13:50 of ice time Saturday as the Rangers loaded up a top line of Artemi Panarin, J.T. Miller and Mika Zibanejad. It's unclear if that top trio will stick, but it could lead to a boost in usage for Laba in the short term. The 22-year-old rookie has scored twice over his last four games and is up to four points, 12 shots on net, 10 hits, 10 blocked shots and a plus-3 rating over his first 13 NHL contests.