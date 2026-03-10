Laba scored a goal and added an assist in Monday's 6-2 win over the Flyers.

Laba tallied just 1:04 into the game and assisted on a Tye Kartye goal late in the second period. With three points over his last two games, Laba appears to have some growing chemistry alongside Kartye in a third-line role. For the season, Laba is at 19 points, 57 shots on net, 86 hits, 37 blocked shots and a minus-4 rating over 60 appearances, emerging as a solid defensive forward in his rookie campaign.