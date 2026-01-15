Laba scored a power-play goal, added two PIM, logged two hits and went minus-2 in Wednesday's 8-4 loss to the Senators.

Laba's tally came near the end of the Rangers' lone power play in the game. This ended an 11-game goal drought for the center, who also missed three contests in that span due to an upper-body injury. The 22-year-old rookie has six goals, 13 points (four on the power play), 46 shots on net, 57 hits, 31 blocked shots, 22 PIM and a minus-2 rating over 45 outings this season. He's not a lock for power-play minutes, so his scoring numbers are likely to remain fairly low.