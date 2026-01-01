Laba (upper body) is poised to miss the Winter Classic against the Panthers on Friday, Colin Stephenson of Newsday reports.

With Laba unavailable and Conor Sheary (lower body) placed on LTIR, the Rangers brought up a trio of forwards from AHL Hartford. The Rangers haven't provided a specific recovery timeline for Laba, but the fact that he's not going on injured reserve should be an indication that he's facing a short-term absence.