Laba won't return to Wednesday's game against Washington because of an upper-body injury.

Laba had one shot on 5:45 of ice time before exiting the game. He has five goals and 12 points in 42 appearances this season, including Wednesday's action. Conor Sheary (lower body) also sustained an injury against the Capitals. If Sheary or Laba aren't available Friday versus Florida, then Brennan Othmann is likely to draw into the lineup.