Bjorkstrand scored two goals on three shots in Tuesday's 5-2 win over the Islanders.

Bjorkstrand opened the scoring at 6:40 of the first period before striking again on the power play late in the second. His second tally broke a 2-2 tie after the Islanders had erased a two-goal deficit and ultimately stood as the game-winner. These were Bjorkstrand's first two goals of the season, but as a bottom-six forward who rarely sees more than 13 minutes of ice time, he isn't expected to be a regular fantasy contributor going forward. This two-goal performance is likely to be an outlier rather than a sign of things to come in the future.