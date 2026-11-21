Bjorkstrand (upper body) is expected to be sidelined for 2-3 months, Peter Baugh of The Athletic reports Saturday.

Bjorkstrand landed on injured reserve Friday due to his upper-body injury, which has been revealed to keep him sidelined for the foreseeable future. Prior to going down, the 31-year-old winger compiled seven goals, 11 points, a plus-2 rating, 30 shots on net and 14 hits over 22 appearances. His current timetable for return should get him back in the mix around late January or early February. In the meantime, Matt Rempe will likely see more consistent playing time moving forward.