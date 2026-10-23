Bjorkstrand scored a goal on two shots in Thursday's 5-4 loss to the Maple Leafs.

Bjorkstrand has three goals over his last two games. The 31-year-old winger is up to five tallies, one assist, 19 shots on net and a plus-1 rating over 12 outings this season. There are some concerns here -- Bjorkstrand is playing on the fourth line, averaging 10:38 of ice time while shooting 26.3 percent. His luck will run out eventually, though he has reached the 20-goal mark on six occasions in his career, most recently in 2024-25.