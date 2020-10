Tarnstrom was drafted 92nd overall by the Rangers at the 2020 NHL Entry Draft on Wednesday.

Tarnstrom is a slender center with middle-six, goal-scoring potential. He has the ability to make highlight-reel plays, but his body currently holds him back. He needs to play with the bigger boys to be effective. Tarnstrom just turned 18, so there's plenty of time to fill in his 6-foot-1, 163 pound frame. The Rangers will give him plenty of time to grow up.