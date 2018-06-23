Rangers' Olof Lindbom: First goalie taken

Lindbom was drafted 39th overall by the Rangers at the 2018 NHL Entry Draft on Saturday.

The Swede becomes the first goaltender taken in the draft. Lindbom's draft season was plagued by inconsistency. His brilliant effort (1.66 GAA, .949 save percentage) for his native Sweden at the World U18's was cancelled out by the fact he was dreadful (3.10 GAA, .897 save percentage) for Djurgarden's junior club. There is a lack of high-end goaltending prospects around the league and Lindbom has the size (6-foot-2, 185 pounds) that all teams covet in their netminders, so it's easy to see why New York was interested in him despite his poor campaign. The Rangers might have something here if Lindbom can finally bring an "A" level effort on a nightly basis.