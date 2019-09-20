Rangers' Olof Lindbom: Off to strong start in Sweden
Lindbom stopped 29 of 30 shots to help Mora (Sweden) to a 2-1 season-opening victory over Sodertalje on Friday.
Playing for Mora in Sweden's second-tier Allsvenskan, Lindbom is finally healthy after an injury limited him to just eight appearances a season ago. Should the 19-year-old get off to a hot start, he'll stand a decent chance of being named Sweden's starting goaltender for December's World Junior Championship. Lindbom was the first goaltender selected in the 2018 NHL Entry Draft (39th overall).
