Rangers' Ondrej Pavelec: Allows three on just 19 shots

Pavelec made 16 saves in a 3-2 loss to the Devils on Saturday night.

The Rangers appear to have a goaltending issue. King Henrik Lundqvist has been OK, but Pavelec has been queasy. The Rangers need solid backup goaltending to keep Lundqvist fresh as the season wears on. So far, they have not gotten it.

