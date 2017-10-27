Rangers' Ondrej Pavelec: Between pipes Saturday

Pavelec will be in the road goal against the Candiens on Saturday, making consecutive starts for the first time this season.

Pavelec was solid in Thursday's matchup, setting aside 27 of a possible 29 shots in a victory over Arizona. Conversely, starter Henrik Lundqvist has been disappointing, as he's registered a 2-4-2 record with a 3.11 GAA. The 30-year-old Pavelec is not going to dethrone King Henrik from the No. 1 role, but appears to be on track to earn a few more appearances this year.