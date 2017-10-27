Rangers' Ondrej Pavelec: Between pipes Saturday
Pavelec will be in the road goal against the Candiens on Saturday, making consecutive starts for the first time this season.
Pavelec was solid in Thursday's matchup, setting aside 27 of a possible 29 shots in a victory over Arizona. Conversely, starter Henrik Lundqvist has been disappointing, as he's registered a 2-4-2 record with a 3.11 GAA. The 30-year-old Pavelec is not going to dethrone King Henrik from the No. 1 role, but appears to be on track to earn a few more appearances this year.
More News
-
Rangers' Ondrej Pavelec: Makes 27 stops for first win•
-
Rangers' Ondrej Pavelec: Gets starting nod for Thursday's tilt•
-
Rangers' Ondrej Pavelec: Allows three on just 19 shots•
-
Rangers' Ondrej Pavelec: Gets starting nod•
-
Rangers' Ondrej Pavelec: No longer starting Sunday•
-
Rangers' Ondrej Pavelec: Coaching staff may change goalie's Sunday plans•
-
Draft Prep: Blue Line (Defensemen) Tiers
Defensemen aren't Fantasy Hockey afterthoughts anymore. Here is how we rank them for 2017-...
-
Sleepers: Fiala, Jokinen have upside
You need to hit on some late-round picks to succeed in Fantasy, so here are a few to target...
-
Matthews leads Leafs' power play
Learn how to take advantage of the power play with our rundown of the best units in the le...
-
Goaltender Tiers: Trio on top
There aren't enough top-tier goaltenders to go around in Fantasy, so it makes sense to have...
-
Ovechkin still among elite at F?
Forwards are the backbone of any Fantasy roster, and we've got the best of the bunch ranked...
-
Positional battles: Start in Vegas
Where should Fantasy owners look for value? Often times they come from the victors in these...