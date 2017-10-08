Rangers' Ondrej Pavelec: Coaching staff may change goalie's Sunday plans
Pavelec may not start Sunday's home game against the Canadiens after all, the New York Daily News reports.
Henrik Lundqvist drew the start against the Maple Leafs in Toronto on Saturday, but he was replaced by Pavelec after the first intermission, having surrendered five goals on 18 shots. The backup tender didn't fare a whole lot better, as the Buds tagged him for three goals on 24 shots to finish the contest. According to this report, head coach Alain Vigneault said he'd need to confer with the team's goalie coach to decide whether Pavelec would get the nod Sunday, per the original plans.
More News
-
Rangers' Ondrej Pavelec: Slated to start Sunday•
-
Rangers' Ondrej Pavelec: Gets vote of confidence from coach•
-
Rangers' Ondrej Pavelec: Headed to Big Apple•
-
Ondrej Pavelec: Rangers showing interest in veteran•
-
Jets' Ondrej Pavelec: Will not be retained•
-
Jets' Ondrej Pavelec: Undergoes knee scope•
-
Draft Prep: Blue Line (Defensemen) Tiers
Defensemen aren't Fantasy Hockey afterthoughts anymore. Here is how we rank them for 2017-...
-
Sleepers: Fiala, Jokinen have upside
You need to hit on some late-round picks to succeed in Fantasy, so here are a few to target...
-
Matthews leads Leafs' power play
Learn how to take advantage of the power play with our rundown of the best units in the le...
-
Goaltender Tiers: Trio on top
There aren't enough top-tier goaltenders to go around in Fantasy, so it makes sense to have...
-
Ovechkin still among elite at F?
Forwards are the backbone of any Fantasy roster, and we've got the best of the bunch ranked...
-
Positional battles: Start in Vegas
Where should Fantasy owners look for value? Often times they come from the victors in these...