Rangers' Ondrej Pavelec: Coaching staff may change goalie's Sunday plans

Pavelec may not start Sunday's home game against the Canadiens after all, the New York Daily News reports.

Henrik Lundqvist drew the start against the Maple Leafs in Toronto on Saturday, but he was replaced by Pavelec after the first intermission, having surrendered five goals on 18 shots. The backup tender didn't fare a whole lot better, as the Buds tagged him for three goals on 24 shots to finish the contest. According to this report, head coach Alain Vigneault said he'd need to confer with the team's goalie coach to decide whether Pavelec would get the nod Sunday, per the original plans.