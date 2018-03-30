Rangers' Ondrej Pavelec: Defending cage at home Friday
Pavelec will take on the Lightning as a home starter Friday.
The Rangers seemingly have no plans to shut down No. 1 starter Henrik Lundqvist, but the King experienced an overtime loss to the Capitals in the last game Wednesday, so Pavelec is the lucky one who gets to face the league's top offense. We say that with sarcasm, of course -- Pavs is likely someone you want to avoid as the owner of just four wins through 17 games.
