Rangers' Ondrej Pavelec: Facing Islanders Saturday

Pavelec will guard the goal in Saturday's home matchup with the Islanders, Arthur Staple of Newsday reports.

Pavelec has been pretty solid in limited action in 2017-18, compiling a 3-5-1 record while posting a 2.55 GAA and .926 save percentage in 10 appearances. The Slovakian netminder will look to stay sharp and pick up his fourth victory of the campaign in a home matchup with an Islanders team that's 8-13-1 on the road this season.