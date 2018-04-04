Rangers' Ondrej Pavelec: Final start of season ahead Thursday

Pavelec will start in goal Thursday against the Islanders at the Barclays Center.

Pavelec surrendered six goals on a whopping 49 shots in his last start March 30, but it appears he will get one more before the regular season comes to a close. Henrik Lundqvist has already been confirmed as Saturday's starter for the season finale, so Pavelec will get one more opportunity to showcase his abilities in what figures to be a shootout between two team ranking in the top five in goals allowed per game this season.