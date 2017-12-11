Rangers' Ondrej Pavelec: Gets Monday's starting nod
Pavelec will man the crease in Monday's contest against Dallas, Dan Rosen of NHL.com reports.
The first-year Ranger has had a rough start to life in the Big Apple, having gone 2-4-0 with a 3.45 GAA and .899 save percentage through seven games. That being said, Pavelec's play has improved of late, recording a 2.93 GAA and .923 save percentage over his past two starts. On Monday, Pavelec will face off with a Stars team that has dropped three straight while averaging 1.67 goals per game.
More News
-
Rangers' Ondrej Pavelec: Stops 41 to top Pittsburgh•
-
Rangers' Ondrej Pavelec: Surprise starter Tuesday•
-
Rangers' Ondrej Pavelec: Solid in relief•
-
Rangers' Ondrej Pavelec: Five goals slip by in loss•
-
Rangers' Ondrej Pavelec: Between pipes Saturday•
-
Rangers' Ondrej Pavelec: Makes 27 stops for first win•
-
Draft Prep: Blue Line (Defensemen) Tiers
Defensemen aren't Fantasy Hockey afterthoughts anymore. Here is how we rank them for 2017-...
-
Sleepers: Fiala, Jokinen have upside
You need to hit on some late-round picks to succeed in Fantasy, so here are a few to target...
-
Matthews leads Leafs' power play
Learn how to take advantage of the power play with our rundown of the best units in the le...
-
Goaltender Tiers: Trio on top
There aren't enough top-tier goaltenders to go around in Fantasy, so it makes sense to have...
-
Ovechkin still among elite at F?
Forwards are the backbone of any Fantasy roster, and we've got the best of the bunch ranked...
-
Positional battles: Start in Vegas
Where should Fantasy owners look for value? Often times they come from the victors in these...