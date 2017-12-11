Rangers' Ondrej Pavelec: Gets Monday's starting nod

Pavelec will man the crease in Monday's contest against Dallas, Dan Rosen of NHL.com reports.

The first-year Ranger has had a rough start to life in the Big Apple, having gone 2-4-0 with a 3.45 GAA and .899 save percentage through seven games. That being said, Pavelec's play has improved of late, recording a 2.93 GAA and .923 save percentage over his past two starts. On Monday, Pavelec will face off with a Stars team that has dropped three straight while averaging 1.67 goals per game.