Rangers' Ondrej Pavelec: Gets nod versus Sharks
Pavelec will patrol the blue paint against San Jose on Thursday, Brett Cyrgalis of the New York Post reports.
Pavelec gets the start over No. 1 Henrik Lundqvist, who will be heading to the NHL All-Star Game. The 30-year-old Pavelec has dropped three straight games, while posting a 4.23 GAA and .882 save percentage. Heading into the back half of the season, the Czech could see a few more starts to keep King Henrik fresh for a postseason run.
More News
