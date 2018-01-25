Rangers' Ondrej Pavelec: Gets nod versus Sharks

Pavelec will patrol the blue paint against San Jose on Thursday, Brett Cyrgalis of the New York Post reports.

Pavelec gets the start over No. 1 Henrik Lundqvist, who will be heading to the NHL All-Star Game. The 30-year-old Pavelec has dropped three straight games, while posting a 4.23 GAA and .882 save percentage. Heading into the back half of the season, the Czech could see a few more starts to keep King Henrik fresh for a postseason run.