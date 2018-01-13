Rangers' Ondrej Pavelec: Gets picked apart by Isles

Pavelec was pulled Saturday after yielding five goals on 19 shots to the Islanders.

He was picked apart in the second period, allowing three goals in just 6:14. Pavelec absorbed the loss in a 7-2 game which pushed his record to 3-6-1 in eight starts.

