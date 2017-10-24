Rangers' Ondrej Pavelec: Gets starting nod for Thursday's tilt

Pavelec will guard the cage in Thursday's home game against the Coyotes.

Pavelec has struggled in limited action this season, posting an 0-2-0 record while maintaining an ugly 3.75 GAA and .860 save percentage over two appearances. The 30-year-old backstop will look to right the ship Thursday in a highly favorable home matchup with a Coyotes club that's 0-7-1 this season.