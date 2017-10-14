Rangers' Ondrej Pavelec: Gets starting nod

Pavelec will tend twine Saturday versus the visiting Devils, Brett Cyrgalis of the New York Post reports.

This will be Pavelec's first start against New Jersey while donning the blue shirt, but he enjoyed a high degree of success against the Devils as a member of the Thrashers turned Jets -- we're talking a 6-3-4 record, .922 save percentage and 2.06 GAA in 15 career appearances. However, he faltered in a relief showing for his season debut against the Maple Leafs last Saturday, yielding three goals on 24 shots for the loss. There are 13 other games on this heavy Saturday slate, so consider all possible alternatives before streaming Pavs, while we'll note the Rangers are at least favored in the contest.