Rangers' Ondrej Pavelec: Gets starting nod
Pavelec will tend twine Saturday versus the visiting Devils, Brett Cyrgalis of the New York Post reports.
This will be Pavelec's first start against New Jersey while donning the blue shirt, but he enjoyed a high degree of success against the Devils as a member of the Thrashers turned Jets -- we're talking a 6-3-4 record, .922 save percentage and 2.06 GAA in 15 career appearances. However, he faltered in a relief showing for his season debut against the Maple Leafs last Saturday, yielding three goals on 24 shots for the loss. There are 13 other games on this heavy Saturday slate, so consider all possible alternatives before streaming Pavs, while we'll note the Rangers are at least favored in the contest.
More News
-
Rangers' Ondrej Pavelec: No longer starting Sunday•
-
Rangers' Ondrej Pavelec: Coaching staff may change goalie's Sunday plans•
-
Rangers' Ondrej Pavelec: Slated to start Sunday•
-
Rangers' Ondrej Pavelec: Gets vote of confidence from coach•
-
Rangers' Ondrej Pavelec: Headed to Big Apple•
-
Ondrej Pavelec: Rangers showing interest in veteran•
-
Draft Prep: Blue Line (Defensemen) Tiers
Defensemen aren't Fantasy Hockey afterthoughts anymore. Here is how we rank them for 2017-...
-
Sleepers: Fiala, Jokinen have upside
You need to hit on some late-round picks to succeed in Fantasy, so here are a few to target...
-
Matthews leads Leafs' power play
Learn how to take advantage of the power play with our rundown of the best units in the le...
-
Goaltender Tiers: Trio on top
There aren't enough top-tier goaltenders to go around in Fantasy, so it makes sense to have...
-
Ovechkin still among elite at F?
Forwards are the backbone of any Fantasy roster, and we've got the best of the bunch ranked...
-
Positional battles: Start in Vegas
Where should Fantasy owners look for value? Often times they come from the victors in these...