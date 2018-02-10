Rangers' Ondrej Pavelec: Hits IR
Pavelec has been placed on injured reserve, per the NHL media site.
Pavelec exited Friday's matchup against the Jets with the knee issue and was unable to return. He underwent an MRI on Saturday, but the results have yet to come to light. However, his placement on injured reserve means he will not be eligible to return until next Saturday against Ottawa at the earliest.
