Rangers' Ondrej Pavelec: In goal Wednesday

Pavelec will get the starting nod against the Capitals on Wednesday.

Pavelec will be making just his ninth appearance between the pipes this season, having posted a 2-4-1 record and 3.04 GAA in his previous outings. Washington is averaging the lowest shots in the league (28.5), but is still converting at a rate of 3.08 goals per game, which means it won't be an easy outing for the netminder.