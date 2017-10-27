Rangers' Ondrej Pavelec: Makes 27 stops for first win
Pavelec saved 27 of 29 shots during Thursday's 5-2 win over Arizona.
This was just the third start of the campaign for Pavelec, and not only was it by far his best, it also lands him in the wins column for the first time this year. The lowly Coyotes are now 0-9-1, though, so it wasn't exactly an impressive feat from the Blueshirt backup. Henrik Lundqvist will continue to see the majority of starts for the Rangers, so Pavelec's fantasy value remains extremely limited. The 30-year-old Czech posted a crippling .901 save percentage over the previous two seasons, after all.
