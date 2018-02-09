Rangers' Ondrej Pavelec: Named Friday's starter
Pavelec will start in net Friday against the Flames at Madison Square Garden, Steve Zipay of Newsday reports.
Pavelec allowed two goals on 18 shots in relief of Henrik Lundqvist during Wednesday's matchup and will give The King a breather between the pipes Friday. He hasn't performed particularly well when given the opportunity, owning a 4-7-1 record with a 3.01 GAA and .911 save percentage over 15 appearances this season. His home numbers are markedly better, however, possessing a 2.33 GAA and .925 save percentage on home ice. He squares off against a Calgary team averaging 2.88 goals per game on the road this season but could be a sneaky play in daily formats if looking to go against the grain.
