Rangers' Ondrej Pavelec: Narrowly escapes with victory

Pavelec allowed five goals on just 28 shots but came away victorious over the Sharks on Thursday. The final score was 6-5.

Things got interesting when Tomas Hertl beat Pavelec at 19:10 of the third period with San Jose's goalie pulled, but the Blueshirts managed to prevail. Still, Pavelec has been anything but solid lately in his role as a distant No. 2 to Henrik Lundqvist, giving up 12 goals on 70 shots over his last three appearances. Given his recent poor play, it's tough to recommend the 33-year-old from a fantasy standpoint -- including in daily formats, regardless of matchup.