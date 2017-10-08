Rangers' Ondrej Pavelec: No longer starting Sunday

Pavelec will not start Sunday against the visiting Canadiens, giving way to No. 1 backstop Henrik Lundqvist.

It was originally reported that Pavelec would get the second half of the back-to-back set of weekend games, but those plans changed after the backup had to relieve Lundqvist following the first intermission of Saturday's 8-5 loss to the Maple Leafs. Of course, Pavelec didn't play well in that one, either, as he surrendered three goals on 24 shots. It's difficult to get excited about a backup goalie with a career 2.87 GAA and .907 save percentage.