Rangers' Ondrej Pavelec: Out 2-3 weeks with knee injury
Pavelec will miss 2-3 weeks with a sprained MCL.
Things just keep getting worse for the Rangers. Granted, Pavelec has a 3.01 GAA and a .910 save percentage this season, but with Henrik Lundqvist's struggles the situation in net has gotten even murkier. Alexandar Georgiev will now back up King Henrik while Pavelec recovers from his injury.
