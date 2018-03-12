Rangers' Ondrej Pavelec: Skates during practice

Pavelec took part in the morning skate at practice on Monday.

When Pavelec first sprained his MCL, the timeline given was that he would be out 2-3 weeks. However, it has already been roughly a month since that prognosis. Skating is a good first step, but there is a long way to go. He has yet to participate in a real practice or face shots. Pavelec is making progress, but his return date remains up in the air.