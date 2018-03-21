Play

Rangers' Ondrej Pavelec: Slated for backup duties

Pavelec (knee) will serve as Alexandar Georgiev's backup for Thursday's game against the Flyers, Colin Stephenson of Newsday reports.

Pavelec has missed New York's last 18 games due to a knee injury, but he's been practicing for over a week now, and is evidently healthy enough to return to the lineup, albeit in a limited capacity. If Henrik Lundqvist (back) is still unavailable Saturday, Pavelec could get the starting nod for the Rangers' matchup with Buffalo.

More News
Around the Web Promoted by Taboola
Our Latest Stories