Rangers' Ondrej Pavelec: Slated to start Sunday

Pavelec will guard the cage in Sunday's home game against Montreal, Steve Zipay of Newsday reports.

Pavelec struggled in limited action with the Jets last season, compiling a 4-4-0 record while registering an ugly 3.55 GAA and .888 save percentage in eight appearances. He'll hope to make a good first impression in his Rangers debut Sunday in a matchup with a Canadiens club that averaged 2.72 goals per game in 2016-17, 15th in the NHL.

