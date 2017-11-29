Rangers' Ondrej Pavelec: Solid in relief
Pavelec stopped 19 of 21 shots and was handed a loss by Florida on Tuesday.
The veteran netminder entered the game at the end of the first period in relief of Henrik Lundqvist, who allowed three goals on just six shots. Tuesday marked just the sixth appearance of the season for Pavelec, who's struggled in his first season as a Ranger, owning a 3.56 GAA and .889 save percentage.
More News
-
Rangers' Ondrej Pavelec: Five goals slip by in loss•
-
Rangers' Ondrej Pavelec: Between pipes Saturday•
-
Rangers' Ondrej Pavelec: Makes 27 stops for first win•
-
Rangers' Ondrej Pavelec: Gets starting nod for Thursday's tilt•
-
Rangers' Ondrej Pavelec: Allows three on just 19 shots•
-
Rangers' Ondrej Pavelec: Gets starting nod•
-
Draft Prep: Blue Line (Defensemen) Tiers
Defensemen aren't Fantasy Hockey afterthoughts anymore. Here is how we rank them for 2017-...
-
Sleepers: Fiala, Jokinen have upside
You need to hit on some late-round picks to succeed in Fantasy, so here are a few to target...
-
Matthews leads Leafs' power play
Learn how to take advantage of the power play with our rundown of the best units in the le...
-
Goaltender Tiers: Trio on top
There aren't enough top-tier goaltenders to go around in Fantasy, so it makes sense to have...
-
Ovechkin still among elite at F?
Forwards are the backbone of any Fantasy roster, and we've got the best of the bunch ranked...
-
Positional battles: Start in Vegas
Where should Fantasy owners look for value? Often times they come from the victors in these...