Rangers' Ondrej Pavelec: Solid in relief

Pavelec stopped 19 of 21 shots and was handed a loss by Florida on Tuesday.

The veteran netminder entered the game at the end of the first period in relief of Henrik Lundqvist, who allowed three goals on just six shots. Tuesday marked just the sixth appearance of the season for Pavelec, who's struggled in his first season as a Ranger, owning a 3.56 GAA and .889 save percentage.