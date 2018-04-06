Rangers' Ondrej Pavelec: Stops 20 in 2-1 defeat
Pavelec made 20 saves in Thursday's 2-1 loss to the Islanders.
Pavelec was spotless besides a pair of goals against 2:32 apart in the middle frame. Those were enough to hand the beleaguered backup a tough-luck loss, however, as Jaroslav Halak once again looked like Dominik Hasek against the Rangers. The Blueshirts owned a 35-22 edge in shots against the league's worst defensive team, but Halak held them to one goal after pitching a 50-save shutout in their last meeting on Feb. 15. As for Pavelec, his one-year stint in New York is likely over with Henrik Lundqvist expected to start Saturday's finale.
