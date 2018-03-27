Rangers' Ondrej Pavelec: Stops 26 shots in strong relief appearance
Pavelec saved 26 of 27 shots after entering in the first period of Monday's 4-2 loss to Washington.
Starter Alexandar Georgiev lasted just 8:54 into the first period and allowed three goals on only six shots, so it wasn't a great spot for Pavelec to step into. Still, the veteran Czech battled, and the Rangers actually outscored Washington 2-1 after he entered the game. This was Pavelec's first game action since Feb. 9, and he hasn't started since Jan. 25. With Henrik Lundqvist (back) and Georgiev also in the fold, Pavelec's workload over the final two weeks of the season is difficult to project.
