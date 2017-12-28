Rangers' Ondrej Pavelec: Stops 30 to shut out Caps
Pavelec stopped all 30 shots he faced through overtime and both shootout attempts in Wednesday's 1-0 win over the Capitals.
Pavelec and Washington's Philipp Grubauer put on a goaltending clinic with matching shutouts in this battle of backups, but Pavelec was able to keep things going in the shootout while New York solved his German counterpart on both of its attempts in the skills challenge. While Pavelec deserves credit for this excellent performance, he did get lucky in overtime when John Carlson had an open net on a wraparound attempt but hit the far post. It looks like goaltending coach Benoit Allaire has worked his magic once again, as New York's latest backup has stopped 74 of 75 shots in his past two starts.
