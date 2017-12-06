Rangers' Ondrej Pavelec: Stops 41 to top Pittsburgh

Pavelec made 41 saves in Tuesday's 4-3 win over the Penguins.

Pavelec faced only four shots in the first period, but still managed to surrender the game's first goal. He was far busier in the middle frame, allowing one goal again despite being peppered with 23 shots. The Penguins managed to tie the game 3-3 early in the third, but Pavelec stonewalled them after New York regained the lead with 8:48 left. Should Henrik Lundqvist (flu) be forced to miss any more time, Pavelec looks ready to fill in effectively.