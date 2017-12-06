Rangers' Ondrej Pavelec: Stops 41 to top Pittsburgh
Pavelec made 41 saves in Tuesday's 4-3 win over the Penguins.
Pavelec faced only four shots in the first period, but still managed to surrender the game's first goal. He was far busier in the middle frame, allowing one goal again despite being peppered with 23 shots. The Penguins managed to tie the game 3-3 early in the third, but Pavelec stonewalled them after New York regained the lead with 8:48 left. Should Henrik Lundqvist (flu) be forced to miss any more time, Pavelec looks ready to fill in effectively.
More News
-
Rangers' Ondrej Pavelec: Surprise starter Tuesday•
-
Rangers' Ondrej Pavelec: Solid in relief•
-
Rangers' Ondrej Pavelec: Five goals slip by in loss•
-
Rangers' Ondrej Pavelec: Between pipes Saturday•
-
Rangers' Ondrej Pavelec: Makes 27 stops for first win•
-
Rangers' Ondrej Pavelec: Gets starting nod for Thursday's tilt•
-
Draft Prep: Blue Line (Defensemen) Tiers
Defensemen aren't Fantasy Hockey afterthoughts anymore. Here is how we rank them for 2017-...
-
Sleepers: Fiala, Jokinen have upside
You need to hit on some late-round picks to succeed in Fantasy, so here are a few to target...
-
Matthews leads Leafs' power play
Learn how to take advantage of the power play with our rundown of the best units in the le...
-
Goaltender Tiers: Trio on top
There aren't enough top-tier goaltenders to go around in Fantasy, so it makes sense to have...
-
Ovechkin still among elite at F?
Forwards are the backbone of any Fantasy roster, and we've got the best of the bunch ranked...
-
Positional battles: Start in Vegas
Where should Fantasy owners look for value? Often times they come from the victors in these...